New Survey Reveals 70% of UK Consumers Demand Multiple Online Shopping Contact Points

A further 61% of respondents prefer to have customer service interactions with brands over digital channels rather than in-person, with 94% of respondents expecting quick responses when they contact an online brand.

ZURICH, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitto , a leading provider of global omnichannel communications solutions, today announced results of a recent survey conducted across the United Kingdom. It has been found that a staggering 70% of consumers in this market consider it crucial for brands to offer multiple contact points while shopping online. The study, which delves into the evolving landscape of consumer preferences, sheds light on the significance of digital channels such as SMS, chat apps, and social media in delivering prompt customer service.

As end of year holiday celebrations near, the survey highlights that 80% of UK consumers are gearing up for a substantial online shopping spree, with over 50% planning to accomplish more than half of their holiday shopping via digital platforms. The data underscores the growing reliance on online channels for holiday purchases.

Key findings from the survey include:

Online Shopping Trends: 77% of UK consumers intend to spend a minimum of £100 online during the upcoming holiday shopping season, with 46% anticipating expenditures exceeding £500. This substantial market demands brands be well-prepared to meet consumer expectations and capture a significant share of the online shopping landscape.

Effectiveness of Marketing Campaigns: Surprisingly, 70% of respondents revealed that Black Friday and Cyber Monday email campaigns had only a "somewhat" or "not at all" influential impact on their purchasing decisions. This lack of influence could be attributed to an average email open rate of 22%. In contrast, SMS emerged as a powerful channel with a remarkable 98% open rate . The study suggests that brands could significantly enhance their influence by leveraging SMS alerts to notify customers about sales and promotions.

Surprisingly, 70% of respondents revealed that Black Friday and Cyber Monday email campaigns had only a "somewhat" or "not at all" influential impact on their purchasing decisions. This lack of influence could be attributed to an average email open rate of 22%. In contrast, SMS emerged as a powerful channel with a remarkable . The study suggests that brands could significantly enhance their influence by leveraging SMS alerts to notify customers about sales and promotions. Social Media Engagement: Over 50% of respondents actively use social media channels to contact brands, demonstrating the growing importance of these platforms as communication channels for consumers. More than 95% of consumers expressed satisfaction with the level of support they receive on social media, reinforcing the importance of brands maintaining a robust presence on these platforms.

Mitto CEO Andrea Giacomini stated: "The survey confirms trends we have been seeing for years. Consumers are using more channels than ever to engage with their favorite brands, specifically when it comes to large shopping events."

Giacomini added, "SMS continues to lead the way, but businesses need to be mindful in delivering a mature omnichannel presence in order to deliver the best possible customer experience."

Additional findings include:

Nearly 83% of Gen Z respondents said customer service is more important than product selection when interacting with a brand online.

63% of all survey takers consider Live Chat, SMS, or Social Media as the most efficient ways to communicate with a brand online.

72% of UK consumers state that fast and reliable delivery services influence their decision to shop with a specific retailer online. This aligns with a previous survey Mitto published regarding customer attitudes towards delivery delays and communication expectations.

Over 60% state that good customer service influences their decision to shop with an online retailer.

90% of respondents said that their shopping experience is improved when a brand is available across more than one communication channel.

The survey findings underscore the evolving dynamics of consumer preferences, emphasizing the need for brands to adapt and optimize their online customer engagement strategies. As consumer behavior continues to shift towards digital channels, brands that prioritize a multi-channel approach are poised to thrive in the competitive online marketplace.

Survey Methodology:

These findings are based on a Pollfish survey of 1,000 adults in the United Kingdom. The survey ran from December 1st through December 8th, 2023.

About Mitto:

Mitto is a leading provider of omnichannel communication solutions worldwide, supporting business growth with advanced customer engagement technology and messaging enablement. Mitto's platform offers easy-to-integrate APIs for SMS, voice and chat apps, next-generation enterprise messaging and end-to-end phone number management, ensuring that the world's largest mobile brands and operators are ready for what's next.

