Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) is organizing today in Paris a Capital Markets Day intended for the financial community.
The event will be broadcasted live on the Group's website (www.groupeseb.com) from 2:00 p.m. (Paris time) and accessible by clicking on the following link.
Thierry de La Tour d'Artaise, Chairman of the Board, will open the event, accompanied by Stanislas de Gramont, Chief Executive Officer, who will present the strength of Groupe SEB's growth model as well as its strategic vision for its two main business activities, Consumer and Professional.
Several members of the Executive Committee will present at the event:
- Cyril Buxtorf, Senior Executive Vice President, Products Innovation, will develop the Group's innovation strategy;
- Vincent Tai, Executive Vice President, Asia, will trace its continued expansion in China and its long-term development prospects;
- Martin Zouhar, Executive Vice President, SEB Professional Coffee, will recall the very attractive fundamentals of the Professional Coffee market, its performance and growth potential;
- Olivier Casanova, Senior Executive Vice President, Finance, will present and put into perspective the financial performance of the Group.
In that context, and after market close, Groupe SEB will present its medium-term financial ambition which will be published in a new press release.
All the presentations and a replay of the event will be available at 6:30 p.m. today on our website at www.groupeseb.com
Next key dates
January 30, 2024 | after market
2023 provisional sales
February 22, 2024 before market
2023 sales and results
April 25, 2024 after market
Q1 2024 sales and financial data
May 23, 2024 2:30p.m.
Annual General Meeting
July 25, 2024 before market
2024 first-half sales and results
October 24, 2024 after market
Q3 2024 sales and financial data
World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 33 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 400 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales near €8 billion in 2022 and has more than 33,000 employees worldwide.
