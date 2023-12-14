

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's industrial production expanded more than initially estimated in October, the latest report from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry said on Thursday.



Industrial production advanced 1.3 percent month-over-month in October, following a 0.5 percent recovery in the previous month, which was the first rise in three months.



In the initial report, the rate of change in production was an increase of 1.0 percent.



Shipments advanced 0.4 percent monthly in October, and inventories gained 0.6 percent. Meanwhile, the inventory ratio showed a contraction of 0.3 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production grew 1.1 percent in October, reversing a 4.4 percent decline a month ago.



