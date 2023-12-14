Regulatory News:

Offered to 190,000 employees in 49 countries, Sequoia 2023 was subscribed to by nearly 79,000 employees, representing a subscription rate of almost 42%.

Sequoia 2023, in line with the operations carried out annually since 2018, confirms Veolia's commitment to involve its employees in the development of their company and its value creation.

The amount invested, around €222 million including leverage, resulted in the issue of 10,027,792 new shares, representing 1.4% of the share capital. On completion of Sequoia 2023, the Group's employees will strengthen their position as Veolia's largest shareholder, holding to date, more than 7.5% of the company's shares capital.

As of 13 December 2023, this issue will bring the total number of Veolia Environnement shares in circulation to 725,411,667.

Veolia group aims to be the benchmark company for ecological transformation. In 2022, with nearly 213,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides game-changing solutions that are both useful and practical for water, waste and energy management. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and replenish them. In 2022, the Veolia group supplied 111 million people with drinking water and 97 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 44 terawatt-hours of energy and treated 61 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) generated consolidated revenue of €42.9 billion in 2022. www.veolia.com.

