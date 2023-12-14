Scamp & Dude proudly announces B Corp Certification

UK Independent fashion brand Scamp & Dude earns socially responsible business recognition

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scamp & Dude, a purpose driven UK fashion brand, celebrated for its superpower-infused clothing & 'force for good' collections, proudly announces its achievement as a newly Certified B Corporation. This significant milestone recognises the brand's unwavering commitment to people and the planet, aligning it with a progressive group of companies dedicated to reinventing business for the greater good.

As a newly certified member of the B Corp community, Scamp & Dude has successfully met the rigorous social and environmental standards set by B Lab, the not-for-profit organisation spearheading movement. The certification not only acknowledges their dedication to social and environmental responsibility but their broader commitment to designing fashion that gives back.

Founded by Jo Tutchener-Sharp in 2016, Scamp & Dude was built with an everlasting mission to make the wearer feel good and as well as look good. With community and giving back at its very heart, and the B Corp certification is a true recognition of the brands ongoing commitment to social responsibility.

Scamp & Dude achieved 103.5 points, proudly beyond the B Corp pass mark score of 80 and fashion industry average of 80.9. Recent attention on the fashion industry makes Scamp & Dude's B Corp certification a notable step and signals a shift towards greater accountability and transparency in the sector.

Their achievements so far include:

Total of £1.75+ million made in cash donations and Scamp & Dude products.

33,000 Super Scarves & 6,900 Superhero Sleep Buddies have been donated to those in need.

84% of loungewear is made with organic cotton.

80% of dresses are made with sustainable material or wash processes.

44 litres of water is saved per pair of jeans made, versus the industry standard.

Founder & CEO, Jo Tutchener-Sharp says, "Scamp & Dude has always believed in purpose beyond profit and the power of doing good. For our purpose-driven brand to be recognised by B Corp is a true testament to our incredible team and our loyal community. Sustainability and giving back sits at the very heart of Scamp & Dude, so becoming B Corp certified is such a special moment in Scamp & Dude's journey of transforming the world of fashion into a force for good.

We are so proud to receive B Corp certification and the work doesn't stop here, as we continue to find new and exciting ways to become an even stronger, socially responsible business for both our planet and the people in it."

