WKN: A1J7UJ | ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 | Ticker-Symbol: V4S
Frankfurt
14.12.23
08:15 Uhr
5,100 Euro
+0,060
+1,19 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2205,56009:01
PR Newswire
14.12.2023 | 08:06
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 14

14 December 2023

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase:

13/12/2023

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

36,611

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

460.00p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

445.20p

Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):

457.05p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,773,909 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,773,909. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 439,988 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £1,975,773.78.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries:

Vesuvius plc

Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregate volume

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

457.08p

22,390

Chi-X (CHIX)

457.41p

8,557

BATE (BATE)

456.38p

2,460

Aquis (AQXE)

456.32p

2,019

Turquoise (TRQX)

456.68p

1,185

Transaction Details:

Issuer name:

Vesuvius plc

ISIN:

GB00B82YXW83

Intermediary name:

Jefferies International Limited

Intermediary code:

JEFFGB2XXXX

Time zone:

UKT

Currency:

GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction
reference number

Trading venue

10

445.20

08:19:29

00382097701TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

290

452.20

08:54:17

00382104283TRLO0.1.1

XLON

61

455.80

09:05:34

00382106952TRLO0.1.1

XLON

292

455.80

09:05:34

00382106953TRLO0.1.1

XLON

290

453.80

09:09:10

00382107481TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

3

453.60

09:09:10

00382107482TRLO0.1.1

BATE

287

453.60

09:09:10

00382107483TRLO0.1.1

BATE

290

453.60

09:09:10

00382107484TRLO0.1.1

XLON

190

452.40

09:09:12

00382107492TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

47

454.60

09:47:13

00382113798TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

60

454.60

09:47:13

00382113799TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

169

454.60

09:47:28

00382113820TRLO0.1.1

XLON

991

454.60

09:47:28

00382113821TRLO0.1.1

XLON

178

456.20

11:33:39

00382129835TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

231

455.00

11:33:39

00382129836TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

208

454.60

11:33:39

00382129837TRLO0.1.1

BATE

59

455.00

11:33:39

00382129838TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

82

454.60

11:33:39

00382129839TRLO0.1.1

BATE

745

455.00

11:33:39

00382129840TRLO0.1.1

XLON

415

455.00

11:33:39

00382129841TRLO0.1.1

XLON

103

454.60

11:33:39

00382129842TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

159

456.00

11:34:37

00382129975TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

108

456.00

11:34:37

00382129976TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

100

456.00

11:35:19

00382130077TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

39

456.00

11:45:13

00382131333TRLO0.1.1

XLON

178

456.00

11:45:13

00382131334TRLO0.1.1

XLON

98

456.20

11:48:45

00382131656TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

71

454.80

12:13:17

00382135871TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

290

454.80

12:13:17

00382135872TRLO0.1.1

BATE

45

454.80

12:13:17

00382135873TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

74

454.80

12:13:17

00382135874TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

1450

454.80

12:13:17

00382135875TRLO0.1.1

XLON

105

454.80

12:13:17

00382135876TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

221

455.60

12:14:22

00382135990TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

40

455.60

12:22:16

00382137107TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

290

454.20

12:26:08

00382137545TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

268

454.20

12:26:08

00382137546TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

132

454.20

12:26:08

00382137547TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

46

454.20

12:26:08

00382137548TRLO0.1.1

XLON

150

454.20

12:26:08

00382137549TRLO0.1.1

XLON

300

454.20

12:26:08

00382137550TRLO0.1.1

XLON

150

454.20

12:26:08

00382137551TRLO0.1.1

XLON

150

454.20

12:26:08

00382137552TRLO0.1.1

XLON

654

454.20

12:26:08

00382137553TRLO0.1.1

XLON

148

454.00

12:32:18

00382138197TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

3

454.00

12:57:06

00382140986TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

31

454.00

13:04:08

00382142253TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1129

454.00

13:04:08

00382142254TRLO0.1.1

XLON

2

454.00

13:25:16

00382145119TRLO0.1.1

XLON

88

454.00

13:25:25

00382145140TRLO0.1.1

XLON

3

454.00

13:26:06

00382145180TRLO0.1.1

XLON

86

455.80

13:30:00

00382145712TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1

454.60

14:02:45

00382152067TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

9

454.80

14:30:28

00382159933TRLO0.1.1

XLON

158

455.00

14:45:55

00382168305TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

196

455.00

14:45:55

00382168306TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

104

455.00

14:45:55

00382168307TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

150

455.00

14:45:55

00382168308TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

130

455.00

14:45:55

00382168309TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

804

455.00

14:45:55

00382168310TRLO0.1.1

XLON

193

455.00

14:45:55

00382168312TRLO0.1.1

XLON

453

455.00

14:45:55

00382168311TRLO0.1.1

XLON

290

454.20

14:45:55

00382168315TRLO0.1.1

BATE

5

454.20

14:45:55

00382168316TRLO0.1.1

BATE

285

454.20

14:45:55

00382168317TRLO0.1.1

BATE

191

454.80

14:45:55

00382168318TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

51

455.00

14:45:55

00382168319TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

106

455.40

14:45:55

00382168320TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

400

454.80

14:45:57

00382168339TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

188

457.40

14:46:40

00382168738TRLO0.1.1

XLON

71

457.40

14:56:20

00382174410TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

100

457.40

14:59:54

00382176415TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

233

457.60

15:00:38

00382176958TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

143

457.60

15:00:38

00382176959TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

345

458.00

15:00:40

00382176962TRLO0.1.1

XLON

89

458.00

15:00:40

00382176963TRLO0.1.1

XLON

173

458.00

15:00:40

00382176964TRLO0.1.1

XLON

9

458.00

15:00:44

00382176991TRLO0.1.1

XLON

47

458.00

15:00:53

00382177065TRLO0.1.1

XLON

56

458.00

15:01:05

00382177121TRLO0.1.1

XLON

158

456.60

15:01:42

00382177393TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

54

457.80

15:01:46

00382177435TRLO0.1.1

XLON

207

457.80

15:01:53

00382177481TRLO0.1.1

XLON

55

457.80

15:01:53

00382177482TRLO0.1.1

XLON

42

457.80

15:06:08

00382179444TRLO0.1.1

XLON

177

457.80

15:06:08

00382179445TRLO0.1.1

XLON

42

457.80

15:06:16

00382179493TRLO0.1.1

XLON

18

456.40

15:10:25

00382181642TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

56

456.40

15:10:25

00382181641TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

8

456.40

15:10:25

00382181643TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

182

457.80

15:10:27

00382181669TRLO0.1.1

XLON

21

457.40

15:10:41

00382181782TRLO0.1.1

XLON

39

457.40

15:10:41

00382181783TRLO0.1.1

XLON

158

457.80

15:11:08

00382182091TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

6

457.80

15:12:26

00382182783TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

15

457.80

15:19:39

00382186903TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

182

457.80

15:19:42

00382186932TRLO0.1.1

XLON

179

457.80

15:23:18

00382188888TRLO0.1.1

XLON

159

458.00

15:26:12

00382190585TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

91

458.20

15:26:12

00382190586TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

376

458.20

15:26:12

00382190587TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

95

458.00

15:26:18

00382190648TRLO0.1.1

XLON

124

458.00

15:26:18

00382190649TRLO0.1.1

XLON

237

458.20

15:28:37

00382191856TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

6

458.20

15:28:41

00382191875TRLO0.1.1

XLON

276

458.20

15:28:48

00382191927TRLO0.1.1

XLON

396

458.80

15:38:53

00382197056TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

175

458.80

15:40:10

00382197539TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

196

458.80

15:41:15

00382197933TRLO0.1.1

XLON

232

458.80

15:41:15

00382197932TRLO0.1.1

XLON

158

458.80

15:41:15

00382197934TRLO0.1.1

XLON

10

458.80

15:41:20

00382197966TRLO0.1.1

XLON

483

458.80

15:41:27

00382197987TRLO0.1.1

XLON

170

458.80

15:41:30

00382197996TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

102

458.00

15:42:23

00382198356TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

275

458.00

15:42:50

00382198506TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

63

458.80

15:44:35

00382199245TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

146

458.80

15:44:35

00382199246TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

5

458.80

15:45:12

00382199554TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

4

458.80

15:45:29

00382199650TRLO0.1.1

BATE

925

458.40

15:45:38

00382199740TRLO0.1.1

XLON

525

458.40

15:45:38

00382199741TRLO0.1.1

XLON

55

458.60

15:46:06

00382199922TRLO0.1.1

XLON

205

458.80

15:48:21

00382200932TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

54

459.00

15:56:26

00382204922TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

169

459.00

15:56:26

00382204923TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

149

459.00

15:56:26

00382204924TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

166

459.00

15:57:24

00382205531TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

169

459.00

16:00:25

00382207019TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

244

459.00

16:02:54

00382207962TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

580

458.20

16:03:33

00382208224TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1160

458.20

16:03:33

00382208223TRLO0.1.1

XLON

363

458.20

16:03:33

00382208225TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

206

458.20

16:03:39

00382208269TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

217

458.20

16:03:39

00382208268TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

438

459.00

16:03:41

00382208275TRLO0.1.1

XLON

189

459.60

16:10:23

00382211561TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

40

459.60

16:11:15

00382211847TRLO0.1.1

XLON

40

459.60

16:11:21

00382211874TRLO0.1.1

XLON

39

459.60

16:11:26

00382211883TRLO0.1.1

XLON

38

459.60

16:12:06

00382212189TRLO0.1.1

XLON

158

459.00

16:13:57

00382212811TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

437

459.00

16:13:57

00382212810TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

21

459.00

16:13:57

00382212812TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

218

459.00

16:13:57

00382212813TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

1251

458.80

16:14:10

00382212896TRLO0.1.1

XLON

158

459.40

16:17:05

00382214639TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

290

459.40

16:17:05

00382214642TRLO0.1.1

BATE

290

459.40

16:17:05

00382214643TRLO0.1.1

BATE

87

459.40

16:17:05

00382214646TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

17

460.00

16:17:06

00382214663TRLO0.1.1

XLON

153

460.00

16:17:06

00382214664TRLO0.1.1

XLON

187

459.80

16:17:19

00382214779TRLO0.1.1

XLON

201

460.00

16:20:35

00382216339TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

103

460.00

16:21:55

00382216996TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

579

460.00

16:21:55

00382216997TRLO0.1.1

XLON

871

460.00

16:21:55

00382216998TRLO0.1.1

XLON

158

459.80

16:21:55

00382216999TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

290

459.60

16:21:59

00382217039TRLO0.1.1

BATE

87

459.20

16:21:59

00382217041TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

679

459.60

16:21:59

00382217040TRLO0.1.1

XLON

183

459.60

16:22:26

00382217315TRLO0.1.1

XLON

183

459.60

16:22:29

00382217389TRLO0.1.1

XLON

721

459.60

16:22:29

00382217390TRLO0.1.1

XLON

366

459.60

16:22:34

00382217439TRLO0.1.1

XLON

19

459.60

16:22:34

00382217443TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

58

459.60

16:29:38

00382221795TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

136

459.00

16:29:38

00382221796TRLO0.1.1

BATE

525

459.00

16:29:38

00382221797TRLO0.1.1

XLON

4

459.60

16:29:46

00382221983TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

243

459.60

16:29:47

00382222013TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com


