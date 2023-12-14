Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 14
14 December 2023
Vesuvius plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:
Date of purchase:
13/12/2023
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
36,611
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
460.00p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
445.20p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):
457.05p
The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,773,909 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,773,909. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.
Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 439,988 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £1,975,773.78.
For further information, please contact:
Enquiries:
Vesuvius plc
Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations
+44 (0) 7387 545 271
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
Schedule of Purchases
Aggregate information:
Trading Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregate volume
London Stock Exchange (LSE)
457.08p
22,390
Chi-X (CHIX)
457.41p
8,557
BATE (BATE)
456.38p
2,460
Aquis (AQXE)
456.32p
2,019
Turquoise (TRQX)
456.68p
1,185
Transaction Details:
Issuer name:
Vesuvius plc
ISIN:
GB00B82YXW83
Intermediary name:
Jefferies International Limited
Intermediary code:
JEFFGB2XXXX
Time zone:
UKT
Currency:
GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction
Trading venue
10
445.20
08:19:29
00382097701TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
290
452.20
08:54:17
00382104283TRLO0.1.1
XLON
61
455.80
09:05:34
00382106952TRLO0.1.1
XLON
292
455.80
09:05:34
00382106953TRLO0.1.1
XLON
290
453.80
09:09:10
00382107481TRLO0.1.1
|
CHIX
3
453.60
09:09:10
00382107482TRLO0.1.1
BATE
287
453.60
09:09:10
00382107483TRLO0.1.1
BATE
290
453.60
09:09:10
00382107484TRLO0.1.1
XLON
190
452.40
09:09:12
00382107492TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
47
454.60
09:47:13
00382113798TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
60
454.60
09:47:13
00382113799TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
169
454.60
09:47:28
00382113820TRLO0.1.1
XLON
991
454.60
09:47:28
00382113821TRLO0.1.1
XLON
178
456.20
11:33:39
00382129835TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
231
455.00
11:33:39
00382129836TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
208
454.60
11:33:39
00382129837TRLO0.1.1
BATE
59
455.00
11:33:39
00382129838TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
82
454.60
11:33:39
00382129839TRLO0.1.1
BATE
745
455.00
11:33:39
00382129840TRLO0.1.1
XLON
415
455.00
11:33:39
00382129841TRLO0.1.1
XLON
103
454.60
11:33:39
00382129842TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
159
456.00
11:34:37
00382129975TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
108
456.00
11:34:37
00382129976TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
100
456.00
11:35:19
00382130077TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
39
456.00
11:45:13
00382131333TRLO0.1.1
XLON
178
456.00
11:45:13
00382131334TRLO0.1.1
XLON
98
456.20
11:48:45
00382131656TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
71
454.80
12:13:17
00382135871TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
290
454.80
12:13:17
00382135872TRLO0.1.1
BATE
45
454.80
12:13:17
00382135873TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
74
454.80
12:13:17
00382135874TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
1450
454.80
12:13:17
00382135875TRLO0.1.1
XLON
105
454.80
12:13:17
00382135876TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
221
455.60
12:14:22
00382135990TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
40
455.60
12:22:16
00382137107TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
290
454.20
12:26:08
00382137545TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
268
454.20
12:26:08
00382137546TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
132
454.20
12:26:08
00382137547TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
46
454.20
12:26:08
00382137548TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
454.20
12:26:08
00382137549TRLO0.1.1
XLON
300
454.20
12:26:08
00382137550TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
454.20
12:26:08
00382137551TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
454.20
12:26:08
00382137552TRLO0.1.1
XLON
654
454.20
12:26:08
00382137553TRLO0.1.1
XLON
148
454.00
12:32:18
00382138197TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
3
454.00
12:57:06
00382140986TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
31
454.00
13:04:08
00382142253TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1129
454.00
13:04:08
00382142254TRLO0.1.1
XLON
2
454.00
13:25:16
00382145119TRLO0.1.1
XLON
88
454.00
13:25:25
00382145140TRLO0.1.1
XLON
3
454.00
13:26:06
00382145180TRLO0.1.1
XLON
86
455.80
13:30:00
00382145712TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1
454.60
14:02:45
00382152067TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
9
454.80
14:30:28
00382159933TRLO0.1.1
XLON
158
455.00
14:45:55
00382168305TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
196
455.00
14:45:55
00382168306TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
104
455.00
14:45:55
00382168307TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
150
455.00
14:45:55
00382168308TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
130
455.00
14:45:55
00382168309TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
804
455.00
14:45:55
00382168310TRLO0.1.1
XLON
193
455.00
14:45:55
00382168312TRLO0.1.1
XLON
453
455.00
14:45:55
00382168311TRLO0.1.1
XLON
290
454.20
14:45:55
00382168315TRLO0.1.1
BATE
5
454.20
14:45:55
00382168316TRLO0.1.1
BATE
285
454.20
14:45:55
00382168317TRLO0.1.1
BATE
191
454.80
14:45:55
00382168318TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
51
455.00
14:45:55
00382168319TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
106
455.40
14:45:55
00382168320TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
400
454.80
14:45:57
00382168339TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
188
457.40
14:46:40
00382168738TRLO0.1.1
XLON
71
457.40
14:56:20
00382174410TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
100
457.40
14:59:54
00382176415TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
233
457.60
15:00:38
00382176958TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
143
457.60
15:00:38
00382176959TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
345
458.00
15:00:40
00382176962TRLO0.1.1
XLON
89
458.00
15:00:40
00382176963TRLO0.1.1
XLON
173
458.00
15:00:40
00382176964TRLO0.1.1
XLON
9
458.00
15:00:44
00382176991TRLO0.1.1
XLON
47
458.00
15:00:53
00382177065TRLO0.1.1
XLON
56
458.00
15:01:05
00382177121TRLO0.1.1
XLON
158
456.60
15:01:42
00382177393TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
54
457.80
15:01:46
00382177435TRLO0.1.1
XLON
207
457.80
15:01:53
00382177481TRLO0.1.1
XLON
55
457.80
15:01:53
00382177482TRLO0.1.1
XLON
42
457.80
15:06:08
00382179444TRLO0.1.1
XLON
177
457.80
15:06:08
00382179445TRLO0.1.1
XLON
42
457.80
15:06:16
00382179493TRLO0.1.1
XLON
18
456.40
15:10:25
00382181642TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
56
456.40
15:10:25
00382181641TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
8
456.40
15:10:25
00382181643TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
182
457.80
15:10:27
00382181669TRLO0.1.1
XLON
21
457.40
15:10:41
00382181782TRLO0.1.1
XLON
39
457.40
15:10:41
00382181783TRLO0.1.1
XLON
158
457.80
15:11:08
00382182091TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
6
457.80
15:12:26
00382182783TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
15
457.80
15:19:39
00382186903TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
182
457.80
15:19:42
00382186932TRLO0.1.1
XLON
179
457.80
15:23:18
00382188888TRLO0.1.1
XLON
159
458.00
15:26:12
00382190585TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
91
458.20
15:26:12
00382190586TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
376
458.20
15:26:12
00382190587TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
95
458.00
15:26:18
00382190648TRLO0.1.1
XLON
124
458.00
15:26:18
00382190649TRLO0.1.1
XLON
237
458.20
15:28:37
00382191856TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
6
458.20
15:28:41
00382191875TRLO0.1.1
XLON
276
458.20
15:28:48
00382191927TRLO0.1.1
XLON
396
458.80
15:38:53
00382197056TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
175
458.80
15:40:10
00382197539TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
196
458.80
15:41:15
00382197933TRLO0.1.1
XLON
232
458.80
15:41:15
00382197932TRLO0.1.1
XLON
158
458.80
15:41:15
00382197934TRLO0.1.1
XLON
10
458.80
15:41:20
00382197966TRLO0.1.1
XLON
483
458.80
15:41:27
00382197987TRLO0.1.1
XLON
170
458.80
15:41:30
00382197996TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
102
458.00
15:42:23
00382198356TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
275
458.00
15:42:50
00382198506TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
63
458.80
15:44:35
00382199245TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
146
458.80
15:44:35
00382199246TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
5
458.80
15:45:12
00382199554TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
4
458.80
15:45:29
00382199650TRLO0.1.1
BATE
925
458.40
15:45:38
00382199740TRLO0.1.1
XLON
525
458.40
15:45:38
00382199741TRLO0.1.1
XLON
55
458.60
15:46:06
00382199922TRLO0.1.1
XLON
205
458.80
15:48:21
00382200932TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
54
459.00
15:56:26
00382204922TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
169
459.00
15:56:26
00382204923TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
149
459.00
15:56:26
00382204924TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
166
459.00
15:57:24
00382205531TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
169
459.00
16:00:25
00382207019TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
244
459.00
16:02:54
00382207962TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
580
458.20
16:03:33
00382208224TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1160
458.20
16:03:33
00382208223TRLO0.1.1
XLON
363
458.20
16:03:33
00382208225TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
206
458.20
16:03:39
00382208269TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
217
458.20
16:03:39
00382208268TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
438
459.00
16:03:41
00382208275TRLO0.1.1
XLON
189
459.60
16:10:23
00382211561TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
40
459.60
16:11:15
00382211847TRLO0.1.1
XLON
40
459.60
16:11:21
00382211874TRLO0.1.1
XLON
39
459.60
16:11:26
00382211883TRLO0.1.1
XLON
38
459.60
16:12:06
00382212189TRLO0.1.1
XLON
158
459.00
16:13:57
00382212811TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
437
459.00
16:13:57
00382212810TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
21
459.00
16:13:57
00382212812TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
218
459.00
16:13:57
00382212813TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
1251
458.80
16:14:10
00382212896TRLO0.1.1
XLON
158
459.40
16:17:05
00382214639TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
290
459.40
16:17:05
00382214642TRLO0.1.1
BATE
290
459.40
16:17:05
00382214643TRLO0.1.1
BATE
87
459.40
16:17:05
00382214646TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
17
460.00
16:17:06
00382214663TRLO0.1.1
XLON
153
460.00
16:17:06
00382214664TRLO0.1.1
XLON
187
459.80
16:17:19
00382214779TRLO0.1.1
XLON
201
460.00
16:20:35
00382216339TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
103
460.00
16:21:55
00382216996TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
579
460.00
16:21:55
00382216997TRLO0.1.1
XLON
871
460.00
16:21:55
00382216998TRLO0.1.1
XLON
158
459.80
16:21:55
00382216999TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
290
459.60
16:21:59
00382217039TRLO0.1.1
BATE
87
459.20
16:21:59
00382217041TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
679
459.60
16:21:59
00382217040TRLO0.1.1
XLON
183
459.60
16:22:26
00382217315TRLO0.1.1
XLON
183
459.60
16:22:29
00382217389TRLO0.1.1
XLON
721
459.60
16:22:29
00382217390TRLO0.1.1
XLON
366
459.60
16:22:34
00382217439TRLO0.1.1
XLON
19
459.60
16:22:34
00382217443TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
58
459.60
16:29:38
00382221795TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
136
459.00
16:29:38
00382221796TRLO0.1.1
BATE
525
459.00
16:29:38
00382221797TRLO0.1.1
XLON
4
459.60
16:29:46
00382221983TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
243
459.60
16:29:47
00382222013TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
About Vesuvius plc
Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.
We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.
We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.
Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.
Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.
We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.
Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE
Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766
LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02
www.vesuvius.com