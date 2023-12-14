Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 14

14 December 2023

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase: 13/12/2023 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 36,611 Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 460.00p Lowest price paid per share (pence per share): 445.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share): 457.05p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,773,909 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,773,909. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 439,988 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £1,975,773.78.

For further information, please contact: Enquiries: Vesuvius plc Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue Weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregate volume London Stock Exchange (LSE) 457.08p 22,390 Chi-X (CHIX) 457.41p 8,557 BATE (BATE) 456.38p 2,460 Aquis (AQXE) 456.32p 2,019 Turquoise (TRQX) 456.68p 1,185

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Vesuvius plc ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 Intermediary name: Jefferies International Limited Intermediary code: JEFFGB2XXXX Time zone: UKT Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction

reference number Trading venue 10 445.20 08:19:29 00382097701TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 290 452.20 08:54:17 00382104283TRLO0.1.1 XLON 61 455.80 09:05:34 00382106952TRLO0.1.1 XLON 292 455.80 09:05:34 00382106953TRLO0.1.1 XLON 290 453.80 09:09:10 00382107481TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 3 453.60 09:09:10 00382107482TRLO0.1.1 BATE 287 453.60 09:09:10 00382107483TRLO0.1.1 BATE 290 453.60 09:09:10 00382107484TRLO0.1.1 XLON 190 452.40 09:09:12 00382107492TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 47 454.60 09:47:13 00382113798TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 60 454.60 09:47:13 00382113799TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 169 454.60 09:47:28 00382113820TRLO0.1.1 XLON 991 454.60 09:47:28 00382113821TRLO0.1.1 XLON 178 456.20 11:33:39 00382129835TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 231 455.00 11:33:39 00382129836TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 208 454.60 11:33:39 00382129837TRLO0.1.1 BATE 59 455.00 11:33:39 00382129838TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 82 454.60 11:33:39 00382129839TRLO0.1.1 BATE 745 455.00 11:33:39 00382129840TRLO0.1.1 XLON 415 455.00 11:33:39 00382129841TRLO0.1.1 XLON 103 454.60 11:33:39 00382129842TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 159 456.00 11:34:37 00382129975TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 108 456.00 11:34:37 00382129976TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 100 456.00 11:35:19 00382130077TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 39 456.00 11:45:13 00382131333TRLO0.1.1 XLON 178 456.00 11:45:13 00382131334TRLO0.1.1 XLON 98 456.20 11:48:45 00382131656TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 71 454.80 12:13:17 00382135871TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 290 454.80 12:13:17 00382135872TRLO0.1.1 BATE 45 454.80 12:13:17 00382135873TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 74 454.80 12:13:17 00382135874TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 1450 454.80 12:13:17 00382135875TRLO0.1.1 XLON 105 454.80 12:13:17 00382135876TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 221 455.60 12:14:22 00382135990TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 40 455.60 12:22:16 00382137107TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 290 454.20 12:26:08 00382137545TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 268 454.20 12:26:08 00382137546TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 132 454.20 12:26:08 00382137547TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 46 454.20 12:26:08 00382137548TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 454.20 12:26:08 00382137549TRLO0.1.1 XLON 300 454.20 12:26:08 00382137550TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 454.20 12:26:08 00382137551TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 454.20 12:26:08 00382137552TRLO0.1.1 XLON 654 454.20 12:26:08 00382137553TRLO0.1.1 XLON 148 454.00 12:32:18 00382138197TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 3 454.00 12:57:06 00382140986TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 31 454.00 13:04:08 00382142253TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1129 454.00 13:04:08 00382142254TRLO0.1.1 XLON 2 454.00 13:25:16 00382145119TRLO0.1.1 XLON 88 454.00 13:25:25 00382145140TRLO0.1.1 XLON 3 454.00 13:26:06 00382145180TRLO0.1.1 XLON 86 455.80 13:30:00 00382145712TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1 454.60 14:02:45 00382152067TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 9 454.80 14:30:28 00382159933TRLO0.1.1 XLON 158 455.00 14:45:55 00382168305TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 196 455.00 14:45:55 00382168306TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 104 455.00 14:45:55 00382168307TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 150 455.00 14:45:55 00382168308TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 130 455.00 14:45:55 00382168309TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 804 455.00 14:45:55 00382168310TRLO0.1.1 XLON 193 455.00 14:45:55 00382168312TRLO0.1.1 XLON 453 455.00 14:45:55 00382168311TRLO0.1.1 XLON 290 454.20 14:45:55 00382168315TRLO0.1.1 BATE 5 454.20 14:45:55 00382168316TRLO0.1.1 BATE 285 454.20 14:45:55 00382168317TRLO0.1.1 BATE 191 454.80 14:45:55 00382168318TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 51 455.00 14:45:55 00382168319TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 106 455.40 14:45:55 00382168320TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 400 454.80 14:45:57 00382168339TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 188 457.40 14:46:40 00382168738TRLO0.1.1 XLON 71 457.40 14:56:20 00382174410TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 100 457.40 14:59:54 00382176415TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 233 457.60 15:00:38 00382176958TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 143 457.60 15:00:38 00382176959TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 345 458.00 15:00:40 00382176962TRLO0.1.1 XLON 89 458.00 15:00:40 00382176963TRLO0.1.1 XLON 173 458.00 15:00:40 00382176964TRLO0.1.1 XLON 9 458.00 15:00:44 00382176991TRLO0.1.1 XLON 47 458.00 15:00:53 00382177065TRLO0.1.1 XLON 56 458.00 15:01:05 00382177121TRLO0.1.1 XLON 158 456.60 15:01:42 00382177393TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 54 457.80 15:01:46 00382177435TRLO0.1.1 XLON 207 457.80 15:01:53 00382177481TRLO0.1.1 XLON 55 457.80 15:01:53 00382177482TRLO0.1.1 XLON 42 457.80 15:06:08 00382179444TRLO0.1.1 XLON 177 457.80 15:06:08 00382179445TRLO0.1.1 XLON 42 457.80 15:06:16 00382179493TRLO0.1.1 XLON 18 456.40 15:10:25 00382181642TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 56 456.40 15:10:25 00382181641TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 8 456.40 15:10:25 00382181643TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 182 457.80 15:10:27 00382181669TRLO0.1.1 XLON 21 457.40 15:10:41 00382181782TRLO0.1.1 XLON 39 457.40 15:10:41 00382181783TRLO0.1.1 XLON 158 457.80 15:11:08 00382182091TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 6 457.80 15:12:26 00382182783TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 15 457.80 15:19:39 00382186903TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 182 457.80 15:19:42 00382186932TRLO0.1.1 XLON 179 457.80 15:23:18 00382188888TRLO0.1.1 XLON 159 458.00 15:26:12 00382190585TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 91 458.20 15:26:12 00382190586TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 376 458.20 15:26:12 00382190587TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 95 458.00 15:26:18 00382190648TRLO0.1.1 XLON 124 458.00 15:26:18 00382190649TRLO0.1.1 XLON 237 458.20 15:28:37 00382191856TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 6 458.20 15:28:41 00382191875TRLO0.1.1 XLON 276 458.20 15:28:48 00382191927TRLO0.1.1 XLON 396 458.80 15:38:53 00382197056TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 175 458.80 15:40:10 00382197539TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 196 458.80 15:41:15 00382197933TRLO0.1.1 XLON 232 458.80 15:41:15 00382197932TRLO0.1.1 XLON 158 458.80 15:41:15 00382197934TRLO0.1.1 XLON 10 458.80 15:41:20 00382197966TRLO0.1.1 XLON 483 458.80 15:41:27 00382197987TRLO0.1.1 XLON 170 458.80 15:41:30 00382197996TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 102 458.00 15:42:23 00382198356TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 275 458.00 15:42:50 00382198506TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 63 458.80 15:44:35 00382199245TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 146 458.80 15:44:35 00382199246TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 5 458.80 15:45:12 00382199554TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 4 458.80 15:45:29 00382199650TRLO0.1.1 BATE 925 458.40 15:45:38 00382199740TRLO0.1.1 XLON 525 458.40 15:45:38 00382199741TRLO0.1.1 XLON 55 458.60 15:46:06 00382199922TRLO0.1.1 XLON 205 458.80 15:48:21 00382200932TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 54 459.00 15:56:26 00382204922TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 169 459.00 15:56:26 00382204923TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 149 459.00 15:56:26 00382204924TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 166 459.00 15:57:24 00382205531TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 169 459.00 16:00:25 00382207019TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 244 459.00 16:02:54 00382207962TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 580 458.20 16:03:33 00382208224TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1160 458.20 16:03:33 00382208223TRLO0.1.1 XLON 363 458.20 16:03:33 00382208225TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 206 458.20 16:03:39 00382208269TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 217 458.20 16:03:39 00382208268TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 438 459.00 16:03:41 00382208275TRLO0.1.1 XLON 189 459.60 16:10:23 00382211561TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 40 459.60 16:11:15 00382211847TRLO0.1.1 XLON 40 459.60 16:11:21 00382211874TRLO0.1.1 XLON 39 459.60 16:11:26 00382211883TRLO0.1.1 XLON 38 459.60 16:12:06 00382212189TRLO0.1.1 XLON 158 459.00 16:13:57 00382212811TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 437 459.00 16:13:57 00382212810TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 21 459.00 16:13:57 00382212812TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 218 459.00 16:13:57 00382212813TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 1251 458.80 16:14:10 00382212896TRLO0.1.1 XLON 158 459.40 16:17:05 00382214639TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 290 459.40 16:17:05 00382214642TRLO0.1.1 BATE 290 459.40 16:17:05 00382214643TRLO0.1.1 BATE 87 459.40 16:17:05 00382214646TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 17 460.00 16:17:06 00382214663TRLO0.1.1 XLON 153 460.00 16:17:06 00382214664TRLO0.1.1 XLON 187 459.80 16:17:19 00382214779TRLO0.1.1 XLON 201 460.00 16:20:35 00382216339TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 103 460.00 16:21:55 00382216996TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 579 460.00 16:21:55 00382216997TRLO0.1.1 XLON 871 460.00 16:21:55 00382216998TRLO0.1.1 XLON 158 459.80 16:21:55 00382216999TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 290 459.60 16:21:59 00382217039TRLO0.1.1 BATE 87 459.20 16:21:59 00382217041TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 679 459.60 16:21:59 00382217040TRLO0.1.1 XLON 183 459.60 16:22:26 00382217315TRLO0.1.1 XLON 183 459.60 16:22:29 00382217389TRLO0.1.1 XLON 721 459.60 16:22:29 00382217390TRLO0.1.1 XLON 366 459.60 16:22:34 00382217439TRLO0.1.1 XLON 19 459.60 16:22:34 00382217443TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 58 459.60 16:29:38 00382221795TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 136 459.00 16:29:38 00382221796TRLO0.1.1 BATE 525 459.00 16:29:38 00382221797TRLO0.1.1 XLON 4 459.60 16:29:46 00382221983TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 243 459.60 16:29:47 00382222013TRLO0.1.1 TRQX

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02