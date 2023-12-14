Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Press release - Persbericht - Communiqué de presse: publication of a transparency notification

Dear Madam, Sir,
Please find hereunder the links to Intervest Offices & Warehouses' latest press release regarding the publication of a transparency notification.
Geachte mevrouw, meneer,
Gelieve hierbij de links te vinden naar het recente persbericht van Intervest Offices & Warehouses betreffende de openbaarmaking over transparantiekennisgeving.
Chère Madame, Cher Monsieur,
Veuillez trouver ci-dessous les liens vers le récent communiqué de presse d'Intervest Offices & Warehouses concernant la communication relative à une notification de transparence.
Attachments
- ENG_transparency notification_20231206_12_FIN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/17b78c09-766c-4c58-9422-7cd1d4ed6c76)
- NL_transparency notification_20231206_12_FIN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5b8b7cf0-fb62-4ca2-8028-a0e65900a42b)
- FR_transparency notification_20231206_12_FIN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/233cd911-db77-40f1-80b2-02ee9c82a637)