Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
14-Dec-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
14 December 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 13 December 2023 it purchased a total of 20,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           10,000     10,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.258     GBP1.070 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.230     GBP1.060 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.244139    GBP1.068065

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 655,509,006 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2383       1.258         XDUB      09:05:43      00068145720TRLO0 
2397       1.244         XDUB      14:11:06      00068152722TRLO0 
2384       1.242         XDUB      14:13:43      00068152817TRLO0 
1250       1.240         XDUB      14:52:07      00068154736TRLO0 
1586       1.230         XDUB      15:29:17      00068156627TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1        106.80        XLON      12:32:34      00068149654TRLO0 
2483       106.80        XLON      12:32:34      00068149655TRLO0 
2106       107.00        XLON      13:53:13      00068152100TRLO0 
1986       107.00        XLON      14:11:07      00068152723TRLO0 
1160       107.00        XLON      15:00:17      00068155174TRLO0 
319       107.00        XLON      15:00:17      00068155175TRLO0 
1267       106.40        XLON      15:10:08      00068155765TRLO0 
678       106.00        XLON      15:27:07      00068156526TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  291825 
EQS News ID:  1796429 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1796429&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 14, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

