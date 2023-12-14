DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 14-Dec-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 December 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 13 December 2023 it purchased a total of 20,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 10,000 10,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.258 GBP1.070 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.230 GBP1.060 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.244139 GBP1.068065

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 655,509,006 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2383 1.258 XDUB 09:05:43 00068145720TRLO0 2397 1.244 XDUB 14:11:06 00068152722TRLO0 2384 1.242 XDUB 14:13:43 00068152817TRLO0 1250 1.240 XDUB 14:52:07 00068154736TRLO0 1586 1.230 XDUB 15:29:17 00068156627TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1 106.80 XLON 12:32:34 00068149654TRLO0 2483 106.80 XLON 12:32:34 00068149655TRLO0 2106 107.00 XLON 13:53:13 00068152100TRLO0 1986 107.00 XLON 14:11:07 00068152723TRLO0 1160 107.00 XLON 15:00:17 00068155174TRLO0 319 107.00 XLON 15:00:17 00068155175TRLO0 1267 106.40 XLON 15:10:08 00068155765TRLO0 678 106.00 XLON 15:27:07 00068156526TRLO0

