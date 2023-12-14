Mandatory Tender Offer of LAIVU KROVOS AB KLAIPEDOS SMELTE

From 18-12-2023, a mandatory tender offer to buy LAIVU KROVOS AB KLAIPEDOS SMELTE (ISIN code LT0000117624) shares is launched (following Article 461 of Law on Companies). The closing date for execution of the tender offer is 05-02-2024. Order entry until 05-02-2024 15:30 EET. Uncross time - 05-02-2024 15:45 EET. The price per share is EUR 57.15. The maximum number of shares to buy is 39 966. The minimum number of shares to buy is 1. Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system) Orderbook - KSMTO1. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com