

HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco Group PLC (SRP.L) said it expects underlying operating profit in 2023 of around 245 million pounds, which represents an increase of 3% compared to last year. The Group expects revenue to be at least 4.8 billion pounds in 2023, approximately 7% higher than prior year. Organic revenue growth is projected to be in the region of 4%.



For 2024, the Group projects: underlying operating profit of approximately 260 million pounds, revenue of approximately 4.8 billion pounds, and organic sales decline of approximately 3%.



The Group's expectation remains that the business will grow revenues at an average of 4-6% a year over the medium term and profits will grow faster than it.



Serco Group has announced an agreement to acquire European Homecare for a consideration of 40 million euros. EHC is a private provider of immigration services in Germany. The Group has also agreed to acquire Climatize, a small business that operates in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia offering 'zero-carbon' advisory and related engineering services.



