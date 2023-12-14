

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marks and Spencer Group Plc (MAKSY.PK, MAKSF.PK, MKS.L), a British retailer major, said on Thursday that it has applied for a block listing of 70 million shares of 1 pence each under its SAYE Scheme, to trade on the London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to the official list.



'The shares will rank pari passu with the existing issued shares of the company. It is anticipated that the shares will be admitted on 15 December 2023,' the Group noted.



