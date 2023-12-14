Enterprise software expert joins enablement tech leader to accelerate growth in Europe and Asia-Pacific markets

Seismic, the global leader in enablement, announced today that Russell Webb has joined as Senior Vice President of International Sales and Customer Success. With a track record in accelerating growth for international tech firms, Russell will oversee Seismic's international business and lead its continued expansion in Europe and Asia-Pacific regions.

The appointment follows the company's recent growth outside of its HQ in North America, with double-digit revenue growth year-over-year in international markets. It has also added more than 200 new customers over the last year in Europe, expanding its customer base of leading European brands including Siemens Healthineers and Aerogen. Russell will continue to build on this momentum and help Seismic meet the increased demand for enablement technology.

"I'm pleased to add Russell to our international roster and continue our investment in Europe and Asia-Pacific markets," said Doug Winter, co-founder and CEO of Seismic. "Russell is a great addition to our team, and he knows exactly how to ignite growth in emerging markets for global brands."

Russell brings more than three decades of enterprise software sales experience in Europe, leading revenue teams at global organizations such as Adobe, Sitecore and Infor. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at Unily. Based in London, Russell will report directly to Seismic Chief Revenue Officer and President Hayden Stafford.

"I'm truly excited to become part of the Seismic team, especially considering its steady growth in the EMEA regions," said Russell. "The momentum it has achieved so rapidly is impressive, and I've been lucky enough to see how Seismic's recent Shift event enforces how professional this company is and how well we're positioned to take advantage of the market opportunity. I'm eager to get started and meet my new colleagues, partners, and customers to continue the growth and success."

To see all open career opportunities at Seismic, visit seismic.com/uk/careers.

About Seismic

Seismic is the global leader in enablement, helping organisations engage customers, enable teams, and ignite revenue growth. The Seismic Enablement CloudTM is the most powerful, unified enablement platform that equips customer-facing teams with the right skills, content, tools, and insights to grow and win. From the world's largest enterprises to startups and small businesses, more than 2,000 organisations around the globe trust Seismic for their enablement needs. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego with offices across North America, Europe, and Australia.

To learn more, visit Seismic.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

