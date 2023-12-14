

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Iktos, a French artificial intelligence or AI based new drug designer, and Bayer AG's (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) Crop Science division, on Thursday announced a collaboration to expand the use of AI in the discovery and development of new sustainable crop protection products.



Rachel Rama, Head of Small Molecules at Bayer's Crop Science division, said: 'Bayer's CropKey approach to crop protection innovation is made possible by data-driven breakthrough technologies such as those made accessible by Iktos. They will allow us to unlock a new way to protect crops, food security and the environment and, in doing so, set a new benchmark in the industry.'



According to the deal, Iktos's de novo generative design software Makya will be deployed by Bayer scientists to facilitate the design of novel molecules according to pre-defined profiles and accelerate hit-to-lead/lead optimization, whereby potential molecular candidates are further optimized and developed into lead compounds.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken