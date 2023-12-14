

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SThree plc (STHR.L), a British staffing company, Thursday announced a fall in group net fees,that reflected lower permanent net fees, due to unfavourable market conditions and strategic transition towards Contract in specific markets.



Group net fees declined to 418.8 million pounds from last year's 430.6 million pounds.



Planned transition from Permanent to Contract mainly in UK and USA caused a decline in permanent fees by 22%, to 75.3 million pounds from last year's 96.4 million pounds.



For the fiscal year 2023, net cash stood at 83 million pounds compared to 65 million pounds last year.



On Wednesday, SThree's stock closed at 417 pence, without any movement, on the London Stock Exchange.



