Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Energy Plug Technologies: Kursexplosion “Made in Taiwan”?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
14.12.2023 | 09:43
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi ETF MSCI Spain UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi ETF MSCI Spain UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi ETF MSCI Spain UCITS ETF (CS1 LN) 
Amundi ETF MSCI Spain UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 
14-Dec-2023 / 09:10 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI Spain UCITS ETF 
DEALING DATE: 13-Dec-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 236.7947 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 245560 
CODE: CS1 LN 
ISIN: FR0010655746 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      FR0010655746 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      CS1 LN 
Sequence No.:  291840 
EQS News ID:  1796589 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1796589&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 14, 2023 03:10 ET (08:10 GMT)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.