DJ Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C) (CSWU LN) Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C): Net Asset Value(s) 14-Dec-2023 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C) DEALING DATE: 13-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: CHF: 9.8355 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15412118 CODE: CSWU LN ISIN: LU1681044993 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681044993 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CSWU LN Sequence No.: 291889 EQS News ID: 1796687 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 14, 2023 03:11 ET (08:11 GMT)