

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - While issuing a pre-close trading update for the 11 months to 30 November 2023, Capita plc (CPI.L) said it remains on track to deliver medium term guidance of mid-single digit revenue growth, doubling operating margin and delivering positive free cash flow. In the 11 months to 30 November 2023, adjusted revenue growth was 2.1%. Excluding one-off benefits, underlying revenue growth was 0.7% in the 11 months to 30 November.



In the 11 months to 30 November, Capita won Total Contract Value or TCV of 2.89 billion pounds, up 47% on the same period in 2022, including 1.58 billion pounds of TCV wins in the second half.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken