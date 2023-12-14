First North Denmark: FOM Technologies A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in FOM Technologies A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 15 December 2023. The new shares are issued due to completion of a direct issue. ISIN: DK0061278199 ------------------------------------------------- Name: FOM Technologies ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 7,798,914 shares ------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,555,782 shares ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 9,354,696 shares ------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 28 ------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 ------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 197586 ------------------------------------------------- Short name: FOM ------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Norden CEF A/S