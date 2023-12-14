Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.12.2023
Energy Plug Technologies: Kursexplosion “Made in Taiwan”?!
14.12.2023 | 10:10
First North Denmark: FOM Technologies A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in FOM Technologies A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Denmark as per 15 December 2023. The new shares are issued
due to completion of a direct issue. 



ISIN:              DK0061278199  
-------------------------------------------------
Name:              FOM Technologies
-------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 7,798,914 shares
-------------------------------------------------
Change:             1,555,782 shares
-------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  9,354,696 shares
-------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 28     
-------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.10    
-------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          197586     
-------------------------------------------------
Short name:           FOM       
-------------------------------------------------





For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Norden CEF A/S
