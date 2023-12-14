Anzeige
14.12.2023
HSBC Bank PLC: Post Stabilisation Notice

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Hazine Müstesarligi Varlik Kiralama Anonim Sirketi

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Hazine Müstesarligi Varlik Kiralama Anonim Sirketi
Obligor (if any):The Republic of Turkiye
Aggregate nominal amount:USD 2,500,000,000
Description:8.5091% due 14th January 2029
Offer price:100
Stabilising Manager:HSBC Bank plc

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).



