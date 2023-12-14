HSBC Bank PLC: Post Stabilisation Notice

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Hazine Müstesarligi Varlik Kiralama Anonim Sirketi

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Hazine Müstesarligi Varlik Kiralama Anonim Sirketi Obligor (if any): The Republic of Turkiye Aggregate nominal amount: USD 2,500,000,000 Description: 8.5091% due 14th January 2029 Offer price: 100 Stabilising Manager: HSBC Bank plc

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

