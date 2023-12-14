GoldMining meldete die weitere Erschließung des Uranprojekts Rea im westlichen Athabasca-Becken in Kanada, Queen's Road Capital Investment schloss eine Vereinbarung mit Gold Royalty ab, wonach das Unternehmen 30.000.000 US$ in eine Wandelschuldverschreibung von Gold Royalty investieren wird, und Osisko Development meldete den Beginn der ersten Explorationskampagne mit Diamantkernbohrungen, um das Potenzial für eine Kupfer-Gold-Molybdän-Porphyr-Mineralisierung im Zielgebiet Big Hill zu testen. Unternehmen im Überblick: Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. - https://queensrdcapital.com/ ISIN: KYG7315B1032 , WKN: A2PZYY , FRA: 47U.F , TSX: QRC.TO Weitere Videos von Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/queens-road-capital-investment-ltd/ Osisko Development Corp. - https://osiskodev.com/ ISIN: CA68828E8099 , WKN: A3DK8G , FRA: 3OZ0.F , TSXV: ODV.V Weitere Videos von Osisko Development Corp. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/osisko-development-corp/ Gold Royalty Corp. - https://goldroyalty.com/ ISIN: CA68827L1013 , WKN: A115K2 , FRA: 6LS0.F , TSX: GROY.TO Weitere Videos von Gold Royalty Corp. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/gold-royalty-corp/ GoldMining Inc. - http://www.goldmining.com ISIN: CA38149E1016 , WKN: A2DHZ0 , FRA: BSR.F , TSX: GOLD.TO , Valor: 34887555 Weitere Videos von GoldMining Inc. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/goldmining-inc/ Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter (Englisch) ?: https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter (Deutsch) ?: https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Uran Uranium Development Production Newsflash Bergbauaktien Investitionen Börse Minen RohstoffTV