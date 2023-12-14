3D Systems Inc.: 3D Systems Announces Organization Changes and New Executive Leadership Appointments

Jeffrey Creech joins as Chief Financial Officer



ROCK HILL, S.C., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announced two additions to its executive leadership team.

Effective today, December 13, Jeffrey Creech has joined the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Creech will lead all facets of the company's global finance organization.

Effective December 15, Harriss Currie will join the company in the newly created role of President - Regenerative Medicine. In this new role, Harriss will lead all elements of 3D Systems' regenerative medicine efforts, ranging from the company's partnership on human organs with United Therapeutics, to its recently formed Systemic Bio business, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of 3D Systems that is focused on bioprinting solutions for the pharmaceutical industry. The creation of this new role reflects the increasing maturation of this exciting new technology, as it moves from early-stage conceptual development toward commercial application and the value the company believes it will someday bring to humanity.

Messrs. Creech and Currie will both report to 3D Systems' President & CEO, Dr. Jeffrey Graves.

Mr. Creech joins 3D Systems with more than 25 years of experience in financial leadership and business transformation. He most recently served as Senior Director at the Finely Group, an executive advisory service company, and prior to that worked as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer for Nutramax Laboratories, a privately held manufacturer of human and animal health dietary supplements.??Mr. Creech's career also includes financial and operations roles with Springs Creative Products Group where he served as both President and Chief Operating Officer, and Jefferson Wells where he was the National Director, Business Transformation COE. He is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Management Accountant and holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Pfeiffer University and a master's degree in military studies/history from the American Military University.

Mr. Currie will be joining 3D Systems with 30 years of experience in executive leadership with a focus on building emerging businesses. He spent more than 20 years with Luminex Corporation, a DiaSorin Company, that is renowned for its biological testing technologies for life science applications. As Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Luminex, Harriss helped lead the company's growth from a start-up to more than $500 million during his tenure. His career also includes senior finance leadership roles with Impulse Dynamics and SpectraCell Laboratories. Harriss earned his bachelor's degree in accounting and economics from Southwestern University and his MBA, with a focus on Marketing and Finance, from the University of Texas at Austin.

"I'm pleased to welcome Jeffrey and Harriss to 3D Systems in these very important roles," said Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president & CEO, 3D Systems. "Throughout their careers, both have brought their proven expertise and deep business acumen to bear to drive sustained customer and shareholder value. Jeffrey's background and experience building and leading successful finance teams will be invaluable to our organization - helping us drive cost efficiencies to position us for long-term growth. Harriss's experience in the biotech industry, combined with his financial and operational expertise, make him an excellent leader for our emerging regenerative medicine business, which holds such potential to benefit our shareholders and all stakeholders in our business. I am confident that both gentlemen will be integral in our journey as the leading additive manufacturing solutions provider."

Dr. Graves continued, "I also wish to extend my heartfelt thanks to Andy Johnson who served as Interim CFO while we executed this search. Andy is a key member of our leadership team as Chief Corporate Development Officer and Chief Legal Officer. I am grateful that he seamlessly added the role of CFO to his plate. His leadership has been instrumental in this transition period."

Jeffrey Creech

Harriss T. Currie

