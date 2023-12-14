Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares - Correction

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 14

Third Point Investors Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

Renewal Date- 03/02/2024

(The "Company")

14 December 2023

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES - CORRECTION

On 13 December 2023 shares were bought back by the Company, however, the highest, lowest and average prices quoted in the announcement were incorrectly stated. All other figures quoted in the announcement were correct. For ease of reference, the prices for the transaction in own shares on 13 December 2023 are restated below:

Date of purchase 13 December 2023 Highest price paid per share $19.3500 Lowest price paid per share $19.1786 Average price paid per share $19.2951

To confirm, the Company's issued share capital remains unchanged and consists of the following:

24,986,648 US Dollar Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share.

16,657,765 US Dollar B Shares with one voting right per share and no rights to distribution of profits.

The total number of Shares in issue also remain unchanged at 41,644,413.

Enquiries:

Company Website: www.thirdpointlimited.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001