Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Energy Plug Technologies: Kursexplosion “Made in Taiwan”?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MY7H | ISIN: GG00B1YQ7219 | Ticker-Symbol: PX8
Stuttgart
14.12.23
11:27 Uhr
17,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THIRD POINT INVESTORS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THIRD POINT INVESTORS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
14.12.2023 | 11:00
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares - Correction

Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares - Correction

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 14

Third Point Investors Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

Renewal Date- 03/02/2024

(The "Company")

14 December 2023

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES - CORRECTION

On 13 December 2023 shares were bought back by the Company, however, the highest, lowest and average prices quoted in the announcement were incorrectly stated. All other figures quoted in the announcement were correct. For ease of reference, the prices for the transaction in own shares on 13 December 2023 are restated below:

Date of purchase13 December 2023
Highest price paid per share$19.3500
Lowest price paid per share$19.1786
Average price paid per share$19.2951

To confirm, the Company's issued share capital remains unchanged and consists of the following:

  • 24,986,648 US Dollar Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share.
  • 16,657,765 US Dollar B Shares with one voting right per share and no rights to distribution of profits.

The total number of Shares in issue also remain unchanged at 41,644,413.

Enquiries:

Company Website: www.thirdpointlimited.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.