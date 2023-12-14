Samsung Electronics MENA and the United Nations Development Programme announce 'ACT28 AI for Climate Hackathon' to support youth sustainability efforts

Hackathon aims to leverage AI, ML, mobile technologies and other frontier technologies to create innovative solutions for climate change challenges

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics MENA, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has announced a regional hackathon to support efforts to tackle climate change and advance sustainable development. The ACT28 AI for Climate Hackathon aims to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), mobile technologies and other frontier technologies to create innovative solutions for climate change challenges.

The announcement was made during a joint high-level fireside chat between Samsung and UNDP as part of activities marking their COP28 participation. The panel featured Omar Saheb, Chief Marketing Officer at Samsung MENA, Alessandro Fracassetti, Resident Representative of UNDP in Egypt, and Nora Altwaijri, Samsung's Generation17 Young Leader from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The panellists discussed the challenges and opportunities for young entrepreneurs in the climate-tech sector, the role of the sector in creating jobs for youth, and Samsung's initiatives in developing and investing in green and sustainable technology.

Alessandro Fracassetti, Resident Representative of UNDP in Egypt said: " UNDP supports youth-led innovation and entrepreneurship in the climate-tech sector, which is essential for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. We believe in the potential of youth to provide solutions for climate action, using their mastery and "creativity with technology. The ACT28 AI for Climate Hackathon, a joint activity with Samsung, is an excellent platform for youth in the region to demonstrate their creativity and skill in creating cutting-edge solutions to address one of the pivotal challenges of our time."

Omar Saheb, Chief Marketing Officer, Samsung Electronics MENA, said: "As a global technology company, Samsung is committed to protecting our planet and the climate. We are delighted to partner with UNDP to motivate the next generation of leaders who are passionate about tackling climate change. The hackathon and our COP28 participation support regional youth to acquire technical knowledge that helps them explore better sustainable results for the world's problems."

How advanced technologies accelerate climate action

AI for Climate Hackathon will be organized in partnership with UNDP and Samsung Electronics. The ACT28 AI for Climate Hackathon builds on the success of the 'Hack for Climate Action Hackathon' at COP27 in Egypt in 2022. It will challenge young data scientists, AI engineers, and AI researchers from the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey to collaborate, brainstorm, and develop cutting-edge solutions for three thematic areas: Climate Action, Life below Water and Life on Land.

The participants can leverage various advanced technologies in their prototypes, such as AI and ML for data-driven solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) for real-time monitoring, Blockchain for transparent climate finance, Data Analytics and Visualization for actionable insights, and Geospatial Technologies for location-based applications. The hackathon will also encourage participants to develop mobile-based solutions for greater outreach and user-friendliness. This technology-driven approach aims to foster transformative solutions that are pivotal in addressing climate change and promoting sustainable practices.

They will also benefit from the guidance and support of mentors like Nora Altwaijri and Oguz Ergen, another Generation17 young leader from Turkey who have experience in various fields, including AI, mobile technologies, climate change, and sustainable development. Workshops on AI, climate change, and mobile technologies will also be organized to equip participants with the necessary knowledge and skills to develop effective solutions.

The hackathon will culminate in a Demo Day, where the top 10 teams will present their solutions and innovations to a wider audience, including industry experts, investors, and policymakers. The top 3 teams will be invited to Samsung premises in Dubai, UAE, for an onsite award ceremony.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.

About UNDP

UNDP is the leading United Nations organization fighting to end the injustice of poverty, inequality, and climate change. Working with our broad network of experts and partners in 170 countries, we help nations to build integrated, lasting solutions for people and planet. www.undp.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2301058/Panel_Discussion.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/samsung-electronics-mena-and-the-united-nations-development-programme-announce-act28-ai-for-climate-hackathon-to-support-youth-sustainability-efforts-302015347.html