Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Energy Plug Technologies: Kursexplosion “Made in Taiwan”?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 675213 | ISIN: NO0010096985 | Ticker-Symbol: DNQ
Tradegate
14.12.23
12:12 Uhr
28,970 Euro
+0,595
+2,10 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EQUINOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQUINOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,88028,94512:16
28,89528,95012:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.12.2023 | 09:05
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Latvenergo AS will buy natural gas from Equinor ASA

Riga, 2023-12-14 08:05 CET -- Latvenergo AS has concluded a tender for the medium-term supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for 2024-2026. This will be provided by Equinor ASA, supplying a total of 6 LNG cargoes or approximately 6 terawatt hours (TWh) of gas over the period, with 2 LNG cargoes each year. The natural gas will be delivered via the Klaipeda LNG terminal.

Thus, Latvenergo AS, by purchasing natural gas in the medium term, guarantees the security of supply of natural gas to the CHPP for power and thermal energy generation, as well as for the sale of natural gas to customers in the Baltics.

Additional information:
Janis Irbe
Group Treasurer
Phone: +371 29 453 897
E-mail: investor.relations@latvenergo.lv

www.latvenergo.lv

About Latvenergo

Latvenergo Group is one of the leading energy suppliers in the Baltics operating in electricity and thermal energy generation and trade, natural gas trade and electricity distribution services. Latvenergo AS has been acknowledged as the most valuable company in Latvia for several times. International credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Latvenergo AS an investment-grade credit rating of Baa2/stable.

Latvenergo Group is comprised of the parent company Latvenergo AS (generation and trade of electricity and thermal energy, trade of natural gas) and subsidiaries - Sadales tikls AS (electricity distribution), Elektrum Eesti OÜ (trade of electricity and natural gas in Estonia), Elektrum Lietuva UAB (trade of electricity and natural gas in Lithuania), Energijas publiskais tirgotajs AS (administration of mandatory electricity procurement process), Liepajas energija SIA (generation and trade of thermal energy in Liepaja, electricity generation) and Latvijas veja parki SIA (development of wind parks in Latvia). All shares of Latvenergo AS are owned by the state and held by the Ministry of Economics of the Republic of Latvia.

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.