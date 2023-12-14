Latvenergo AS will buy natural gas from Equinor ASA

Riga, 2023-12-14 08:05 CET -- Latvenergo AS has concluded a tender for the medium-term supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for 2024-2026. This will be provided by Equinor ASA, supplying a total of 6 LNG cargoes or approximately 6 terawatt hours (TWh) of gas over the period, with 2 LNG cargoes each year. The natural gas will be delivered via the Klaipeda LNG terminal.

Thus, Latvenergo AS, by purchasing natural gas in the medium term, guarantees the security of supply of natural gas to the CHPP for power and thermal energy generation, as well as for the sale of natural gas to customers in the Baltics.

About Latvenergo

Latvenergo Group is one of the leading energy suppliers in the Baltics operating in electricity and thermal energy generation and trade, natural gas trade and electricity distribution services. Latvenergo AS has been acknowledged as the most valuable company in Latvia for several times. International credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Latvenergo AS an investment-grade credit rating of Baa2/stable.

Latvenergo Group is comprised of the parent company Latvenergo AS (generation and trade of electricity and thermal energy, trade of natural gas) and subsidiaries - Sadales tikls AS (electricity distribution), Elektrum Eesti OÜ (trade of electricity and natural gas in Estonia), Elektrum Lietuva UAB (trade of electricity and natural gas in Lithuania), Energijas publiskais tirgotajs AS (administration of mandatory electricity procurement process), Liepajas energija SIA (generation and trade of thermal energy in Liepaja, electricity generation) and Latvijas veja parki SIA (development of wind parks in Latvia). All shares of Latvenergo AS are owned by the state and held by the Ministry of Economics of the Republic of Latvia.