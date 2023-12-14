Regulatory News:

14 December 2023

SEGRO plc (the Company) (BOURSE:SGRO)

Directorate Change

Further to the announcement on 17 February 2023 regarding the retirement of Non-Executive Director Martin Moore, the Company today confirms that Martin will step down from the Board on 31 December 2023.

Martin Moore said:

"It has been a pleasure to have worked with SEGRO for the past nine years, and I wish the Board and the Company continued success for the future."

SEGRO's Chair, Andy Harrison, added:

"I would like to thank Martin for his tremendous contribution to SEGRO during his nine year tenure on our Board. His insight and industry experience has contributed to a very successful period for the Company. The Board has also benefitted from his support as our Senior Independent Director. We wish him well for the future."

Stephanie Murton

Head of Legal and Company Secretary

020 7451 9057

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231214645793/en/

Contacts:

SEGRO plc