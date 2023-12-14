

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The House of Representatives voted to formalize the House Republicans' impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden.



The House Rules Committee resolution was passed Wednesday with 221 to 212 votes, along party lines, in the Republican-led lower house.



The investigation was unilaterally launched by the then House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in September into the Biden family's alleged business dealings abroad.



It failed to unearth anything wrong on the part of Biden, and enough support of the full GOP conference for a full chamber vote.



With a full House vote, the probe takes a critical turn while right-wing pressure grows.



According to the U.S. Constitution, if the House votes to impeach a president, he will be subject to a trial in the Senate.



The president's son, Hunter Biden, refused to appear for the Republican investigator's subpoena for closed-door testimony Wednesday.



Since early 2019, Hunter and his father have been the subjects of allegations of corrupt activities concerning Ukraine. The accusations concern Hunter Biden's business dealings in Ukraine and Joe Biden's anti-corruption efforts there.



Joe Biden termed the House vote to formalize the impeachment inquiry as 'baseless political stunt.'



The President alleged that instead of doing anything to help make Americans' lives better, the Republicans are focused on attacking him with lies. 'Instead of doing their job on the urgent work that needs to be done, they are choosing to waste time on this baseless political stunt that even Republicans in Congress admit is not supported by facts,' he said in a statement.



'There is a lot of work to be done. But after wasting weeks trying to find a new Speaker of the House and having to expel their own members, Republicans in Congress are leaving for a month without doing anything to address these pressing challenges.'



Biden accused the Republicans in Congress of driving the nation towards self-inflicted economic crises like a government shutdown in just a few weeks 'because they won't act now to fund the government and critical priorities to make life better for the American people.'



