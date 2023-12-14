Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2023) - Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: 1SS), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier to major e-commerce retailers, has been granted a patent by United States Patent and Trademark Office for3D model generation from Computer Aided Design (CAD) data.

Receiving this first patent, as part of its previously announced portfolio of patents filed in 2022, reinforces and validates Nextech3D.ai's commitment to increasing shareholder value by investing in 3D technology and innovating with AI-powered solutions.





The company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for clients such as Amazon, P & G, and Kohls.

The company recently announced the receipt of a new AI-tool from its largest customer Amazon which will be used for speeding up the Quality Assessment for 3D models. By streamlining and automating the quality checks performed, it will ultimately cut quality assessment time by 50%, thereby boosting revenue and profits through enhanced productivity and efficiency.

The company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.ai.

Nextech3D.ai has successfully spun out ARway Corp (OTCQB: ARWYF) (CSE: ARWY) (FSE: E65) its spatial computing platform, retaining a 49% stake with 13 million shares while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders.

Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB: TGGLF) (CSE: TGGL) (FSE: Q0C) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe, retaining a 44% stake with 13 million shares while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders.

With the recent pivot of its operations to Hyderabad India and this new AI Quality Assessment Tool, the company is positioning itself for enhanced profitability, reduced costs, and increased productivity for years to come in a rapidly evolving 3D modeling market for the multi trillion-dollar ecommerce industry.

The shares are trading at $0.235 on the CSE. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.NextechAR.com, contact Evan Gappelberg, CEO, at 866-274-8493. For Investor Relations, contact Julia Viola by email at investor.relations@NextechAR.com.

