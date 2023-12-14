Medical Foam Market worth $43.3 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Medical Foam Market by Form (Flexible, Rigid, Spray), Material (Polymers, Latex, Metals), Application (Bedding & Cushioning, Medical Packaging, Medical Devices & Components, Prosthetics & Wound Care), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", size is projected to grow from USD 33.0 billion in 2023 and reach USD 43.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2028.

The expansion of this market can be credited to several factors, including the upward trend in the elderly population, the surge in worldwide healthcare spending, the advancement of implantable devices, and consumers transitioning from conventional to more sophisticated wound care solutions.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Medical Foam Market"

377 - Tables

51 - Figures

307 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=176803616

The flexible segment to lead the medical foam market during 2023-2028

Flexible foam stands out as the most extensively utilized due to its softness, flexibility, and durability. The rise in demand for this foam type is linked to its more economical nature compared to rigid and spray foam options. Moreover, its considerable use in bedding and cushioning, packaging medical devices, and wound care dressing has significantly propelled market expansion. The prevalence of flexible foam in these applications is due to its attributes, including softness, moisture resistance, and superior impact and mechanical properties.

The polymer segment will lead the medical foam market during the forecast period.

In terms of material, the polymer segment is anticipated to hold the leading position in the medical foam industry. This segment's growth is credited to its widespread availability, ease of production, and cost-effectiveness. Polymer foams exhibit characteristics such as lightweight structure, heat retention, sound absorption, biocompatibility, and exceptional cushioning. Key polymer foam varieties utilized in medical contexts encompass polyurethane foam, polystyrene foam, polyolefin foam, among others.

Medical packaging is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

In the forecast period, the most significant surge in the global medical foam market is projected to occur within medical packaging segment. Safeguarding the integrity and hygiene of medical products is paramount, making the packaging of medical devices, tools, and equipment very crucial. This encompasses the packaging of implants, medical tools, equipment, and in-vitro diagnostic devices (IVDs). The selection of packaging material varies according to the application and relies on the product's intended function. For instance, plastics or metals find use in implant packaging.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=176803616

Asia Pacific will lead the global medical foam market during the forecast period.

In 2022, the Asia Pacific region held the dominant share in the global medical foam industry. Forecasts suggest that this region will experience the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) between 2023 and 2028. The Asia Pacific market for medical foam is emerging as a lucrative sector due to demographic shifts, rising healthcare expenditure, industrial advancements, and improving economic circumstances. With approximately 60% of the world's population residing in this region, there is extensive utilization of medical packaging, prosthetics, and medical devices.

Key Players:

Some of the leading manufacturers of medical foam profiled in this report are The Dow Chemical Company (US), Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Huntsman Corporation (US), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), BASF SE (Germany), Recticel NV (Belgium), INOAC Corporation (Japan), UFP Technologies, Inc. (US), FXI Holdings, Inc. (US), Armacell International SA (Germany), Rogers Corporation (US), Freudenberg Group (Germany), and Molnlycke Health Care (Sweden).

Browse Adjacent Market: Foam and Insulation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Polymer Foam Market - Global Forecast to 2025

Polyurethane Foam Market - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/medical-foam-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/medical-foam.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297424/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/medical-foam-market-worth-43-3-billion-by-2028--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302015061.html