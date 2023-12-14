

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Credit Agricole SA (CRARF.PK, CDA.L, ACA.PA), a French banking company, announced on Thursday that it has decided to stop financing any new fossil fuel extraction projects and adopt a selective approach to support energy players engaged in this transition to reduce emissions and tackle climate emergency.



The Group aims for a reduction in financed emissions linked to the oil and gas sector to negative 75 percent by 2030, versus 2020 and against a negative 30 percent announced in 2022.



Credit Agricole noted that there will not be corporate financing of independent producers, dedicated exclusively to the exploration or production of oil and gas.



In addition, the company plans to increase by 80 percent of Credit Agricole CIB's exposure to low-carbon energies between 2020 and 2025, reaching 13.3 billion euros in 2025.



It also targets to strengthen the financing capacity, up to 1 billion euros, to support energy suppliers in financing their renewable energy production projects, low-carbon infrastructure, and clean technologies as well as those involving energy efficiency.



