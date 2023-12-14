DJ Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc (CNAA LN) Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Dec-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 132.4055 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1358020 CODE: CNAA LN ISIN: FR0011720911 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0011720911 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNAA LN Sequence No.: 292010 EQS News ID: 1797019 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

