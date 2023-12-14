Anzeige
Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (U37H LN) 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
14-Dec-2023 / 11:41 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist 
DEALING DATE: 13-Dec-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.2563 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3376301 
CODE: U37H LN 
ISIN: LU1407889457 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1407889457 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      U37H LN 
Sequence No.:  292032 
EQS News ID:  1797063 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1797063&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 14, 2023 05:41 ET (10:41 GMT)

