DJ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPG LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Dec-2023 / 11:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 108.373 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6034109 CODE: TIPG LN ISIN: LU1452600270 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPG LN Sequence No.: 292044 EQS News ID: 1797087 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 14, 2023 05:41 ET (10:41 GMT)