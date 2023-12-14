DJ Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc (LCJG LN) Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Dec-2023 / 11:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 15.7843 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2167065 CODE: LCJG LN ISIN: LU1781541682 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541682 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJG LN Sequence No.: 292063 EQS News ID: 1797125 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 14, 2023 05:42 ET (10:42 GMT)