Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF Dist (CACX LN) Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Dec-2023 / 11:46 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 74.0322 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 41463150 CODE: CACX LN ISIN: FR0007052782 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0007052782 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CACX LN Sequence No.: 292001 EQS News ID: 1797001 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 14, 2023 05:46 ET (10:46 GMT)