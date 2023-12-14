

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus SE (EADSY.PK), Thursday announced that its unit Airbus Helicopters has secured an order of up to 82 multi-role H145M helicopters from The German Bundeswehr.



The financial details of the contract are not yet known.



As per the company, this is the largest order placed for H145M helicopters and the largest for the HForce weapon management system as well. The contract also includes seven years of support and services.



The H145M helicopter is a multi-role military copter that has a broad range of missile capabilities. The company claims that these helicopters can be reconfigured from a light attack role with axial ballistic into a special operations version within minutes.



The new German H145M version includes options for future mission capabilities including the ability to operate with the integration of Manned-Unmanned Teaming, upgraded data links and communication systems.



Currently, Airbus shares are trading at 143.44 EUR, up 0.80% in Paris.



