Queens, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2023) - Minister Shadeen Anglin, creator of the Bible Quiz Time! (Genesis - Revelation) app, has announced the release of her inspiring memoir, I've Seen Jesus: Details of a Divine Call to Intimacy and the Supernatural. This compelling firsthand account chronicles Anglin's redemption through Jesus and calls other lost, misled souls to the light of His love.

I've Seen Jesus is more than just a personal account of one woman's relationship with God. It's also a testament to the incredible heights that await those who embrace the Truth and renew their relationship with Jesus and the Holy Spirit. Unlike other contemporary stories that speak of faith, Anglin grounds her dreams, visions, and out-of-body experiences in Scripture to reaffirm that the Lord appears to the watchful in many ways.

Readers who connect with Benny Hinn's Good Morning, Holy Spirit will appreciate the depth and nuance of Anglin's teachings. Although I've Seen Jesus delves into the supernatural, it promotes a practical, everyday approach to spirituality. Rather than viewing God as a distant authority, Anglin encourages readers to view the Lord as a real person who is listening, reaching out, and guiding those who still walk uncertain paths.

Anglin's magnificent transformation in Christ has helped and impacted the readers of I've Seen Jesus. Anglin hopes her work will help light the way for anyone still searching for their own path back to the Lord.

I've Seen Jesus and the Bible Quiz Time! (Genesis - Revelation) companion book are available for purchase on Amazon.com or wherever books are sold.

Shadeen Anglin is a minister, author, and spiritual leader with a passion for helping others discover the profound joy of a deep, intimate relationship with God. After growing up in Jamaica and studying political science, Anglin heeded the call to share His Word and has made it her life's mission to boldly testify to the unwavering goodness of God. She now lives in the United States and oversees a flourishing congregation in Queens, New York. Her services stream live through YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook. For more information, visit her online at shadeenanglin.org or on Instagram.

