

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alkermes plc (ALKS) has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its development and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland to Novo Nordisk. Upon closing, Alkermes will be entitled to a one-time cash payment of $92.5 million for the facility and related assets. Alkermes said it will continue to retain all royalty revenues associated with products currently manufactured at the facility. Alkermes will continue to manufacture its commercial products, VIVITROL, ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO and LYBALVI, at its Wilmington, Ohio manufacturing facility.



The companies also plan to enter into subcontracting arrangements to continue certain work currently performed at the facility for a period of time after closing of the transaction, which may continue through the end of 2025.



