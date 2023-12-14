Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Energy Plug Technologies: Kursexplosion “Made in Taiwan”?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4X0 | ISIN: CNE100000338 | Ticker-Symbol: GRV
Tradegate
14.12.23
11:00 Uhr
1,205 Euro
-0,021
-1,68 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
1-Jahres-Chart
GREAT WALL MOTOR CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GREAT WALL MOTOR CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2061,22513:53
1,2031,22113:52
PR Newswire
14.12.2023 | 12:42
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Great Wall Motor Company Limited: GWM Brand Strategy Unveiling in the Middle East at Riyadh Motor Show

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Wall Motor (GWM) made a resounding impact at the Riyadh Motor Show with the unveiling of its brand strategy in the Middle East. Echoing GWM vision, "GO LONG, GO GLOCAL," GWM presented a dazzling array of star new energy vehicle models from its HAVAL, TANK, ORA, and GWM Pickup badges. The event served as a platform to illuminate GWM's ascending trajectory and its fresh, forward-thinking approach to new energy mobility in the Middle East.


During the GWM brand strategy unveiling, Mr. Parker Shi, Head of GWM International, meticulously outlined the company's unique approach to integrating globalization and localization, emphasizing a commitment to an internationalization process aimed at elevating global market competitiveness. With an impressive 26-year history deeply embedded in the Middle East market, the unveiled strategy positions "ONE GWM" as a catalyst for extending the reach and focus of the GWM brand in the Middle East, promising a more unified and efficient brand image to offer consistent quality experience for consumers.

"GWM's vision to offer smart green mobility for all perfectly echoes with Saudi's Vision 2030 as well as other markets in the GCC Region. We are confident that GWM will be the leading force to support the local communities." Added Parker Shi.

GWM's target for GCC Area will be the No.1 NEV (New Energy Vehicle) brand in the coming years.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2301082/image_5028817_37585487.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gwm-brand-strategy-unveiling-in-the-middle-east-at-riyadh-motor-show-302015453.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.