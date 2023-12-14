Anzeige
WKN: A1W4QF | ISIN: NL0010558797 | Ticker-Symbol: OIC
OCI N.V.: Statement on Media Speculation

Netherlands, London, 14 December 2023: OCI Global (Euronext: OCI) notes the recent press speculation regarding certain of its nitrogen assets.

OCI continually considers strategic initiatives regarding its portfolio, including potential divestments, and has previously disclosed its ongoing strategic review. In this context, OCI confirms that discussions with multiple potential buyers for certain of its nitrogen assets are ongoing.

Additional information will be published if and when appropriate.

-Ends-

This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

About OCI Global

We are a global leader in nitrogen, methanol and hydrogen, driving forward the decarbonization of the energy-intensive industries that shape, feed and fuel the world. OCI's production capacity spans four continents and comprises approximately 16.8 million metric tons per year of hydrogen-based products including nitrogen fertilizers, methanol, biofuels, diesel exhaust fluid and melamine. OCI has more than 4,000 employees, is headquartered in the Netherlands and listed on Euronext in Amsterdam.

Learn more about OCI at www.oci-global.com. You can also follow OCI on LinkedIn.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Sarah Rajani, Vice President Investor Relations & Communications
Email: sarah.rajani@oci-global.com
Tel: +44 (0) 7934 357766
