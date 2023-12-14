Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.12.2023
Energy Plug Technologies: Kursexplosion “Made in Taiwan”?!
WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479
Stuttgart
14.12.23
12:25 Uhr
0,406 Euro
-0,007
-1,69 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
14.12.2023 | 13:01
Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Board Update

DJ Board Update 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Board Update 
14-Dec-2023 / 11:29 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
      Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) 
14 December 2023 
 
 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC 
 
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
 
 
Board Update 
 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC ("Metro Bank" or the "Company") today announces that, following the resignations of Monique 
Melis, Senior Independent Director and Ian Henderson, Chair of the Risk Oversight Committee, effective 31 December 
2023, Catherine Brown will become the Bank's Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Risk Oversight Committee, 
effective 1 January 2024, subject to regulatory approval. Catherine has been a member of the Board since October 2018 
and is currently Chair of the People and Remuneration Committee, and a member of the Risk Oversight and Nomination 
Committees. Paul Thandi will become Chair of the People and Remuneration Committee, effective 1 January 2024, subject 
to regulatory approval. Paul has been a member of the Board since January 2019 and is currently a member of the People 
and Remuneration, and Nomination Committees. 
 
Commenting, Robert Sharpe, Metro Bank Chair, said: "Catherine and Paul are two highly experienced individuals and I 
look forward to continuing to work with them in their new roles." 
 
Enquiries 
For more information, please contact: 
Metro Bank Investor Relations 
Jo Roberts 
+44 (0) 20 3402 8900 
IR@metrobank.plc.uk 
 
Metro Bank Media Relations 
Tina Coates / Mona Patel 
+44 (0) 7811 246016 / +44 (0) 7815 506845 
pressoffice@metrobank.plc.uk 
 
Teneo 
Charles Armitstead / Haya Herbert Burns 
+44 (0)7703 330269 / +44 (0) 7342 031051 
metrobank@teneo.com 
 
 
ENDS 
 
About Metro Bank 
 
Metro Bank services 2.8 million customer accounts and is celebrated for its exceptional customer experience. It remains 
one of the highest rated high street banks for overall service quality for personal customers and the best bank for 
service in-store for personal and business customers, in the Competition and Markets Authority's Service Quality Survey 
in August 2023. Metro Bank has also been awarded "2023 Best Lender of the Year - UK" in the M&A Today, Global Awards, 
"Best Mortgage Provider of the Year" in 2022 MoneyAge Mortgage Awards, "Best Business Credit Card" in 2022 Moneynet 
Personal Finance Awards, "Best Business Credit Card 2022", Forbes Advisor, "Best Current Account for Overseas Use" by 
Forbes 2022 and accredited as a top ten Most Loved Workplace 2023. It was "Banking Brand of The Year" at the Moneynet 
Personal Finance Awards 2021 and received the Gold Award in the Armed Forces Covenant's Employer Recognition Scheme 
2021. 
 
The community bank offers retail, business, commercial and private banking services, and prides itself on giving 
customers the choice to bank however, whenever and wherever they choose, and supporting the customers and communities 
it serves. Whether that's through its network of 76 stores open seven days a week, 362 days a year; on the phone 
through its UK-based contact centres; or online through its internet banking or award-winning mobile app, the bank 
offers customers real choice. 
 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One 
Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of Metro Bank plc. 
 
Metro Bank plc (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, 
London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority 
and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank plc. Eligible deposits are 
protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme refer to the FSCS 
website www.fscs.org.uk. All Metro Bank products are subject to status and approval. 
 
Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation (including the METRO 
newspaper or its publishers) anywhere in the world. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      MTRO 
LEI Code:    984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  292105 
EQS News ID:  1797221 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1797221&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 14, 2023 06:29 ET (11:29 GMT)

