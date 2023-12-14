

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Mobility, a division of Siemens AG (SMAWF), announced on Thursday that it has received an order of around 500 million euros for the delivery of 75 Mireo trains for the Central German S-Bahn Network 2025+ or MDSB 2025+ project.



All in all, 41 three-car Mireo trains were ordered by the operators of Die Landerbahn DLB, and 18 four-car Mireo trains as well as 16 two-car battery-powered Mireo Plus B trains by DB Regio AG.



The trains will cover a total of 10.6 million train kilometers a year in the MDSB network and will operate from 2026.



Joint commissioning bodies for the overall MDSB 2025+ network are the Zweckverband fur den Nahverkehrsraum Leipzig, in cooperation with the special-purpose Saxon transportation associations Verkehrsverbund Mittelsachsen, and Verkehrsverbund Vogtland, as well as the Thuringian Ministry of Infrastructure and Agriculture, and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Digital Affairs or MID of the state of Saxony-Anhalt.



