PowerBand Solutions Inc.: Powerband Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / PowerBand Solutions (TSXV:PBX)(OTCQB:PWWBF)(FRA:1ZVA) (" PowerBand " " PBX " or the " Company "), a comprehensive e-commerce solution transforming the online experience to lease and finance vehicles, is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held virtually on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and management, namely:

The number of Directors was set at five (5). The elected Directors of the Company are:

J. Bryan Hunt Jr.

Joe Poulin

Darrin Swenson

Jerome Letter

Vassilis Stachtos

MNP LLP has been appointed as the Company's auditor. The 2023 Incentive Stock Option Plan (20% Fixed Plan) was approved by disinterested shareholders, reserving for issuance up to 59,856,425 common shares of the Company. The 2023 Restricted Share Unit Plan was approved by disinterested shareholders, reserving for issuance a maximum of 15,000,000 common shares of the Company.

About PowerBand Solutions, Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB markets, is a fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. PowerBand's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, and funders. PowerBand's transaction platform, being trademarked under DRIVRZ , is being made available across the United States of America.

For further information, please contact:

Darrin Swenson

Chief Executive Officer and Director

E: Darrin.swenson@powerbandsolutions.com

P: 1-866-768-7653

