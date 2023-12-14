Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.12.2023
Energy Plug Technologies: Kursexplosion “Made in Taiwan”?!
WKN: A2JJ50 | ISIN: CA73934B4001 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZVA
Tradegate
12.12.23
16:31 Uhr
0,008 Euro
-0,001
-11,11 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0080,01115:04
0,0080,01115:06
14.12.2023
PowerBand Solutions Inc.: Powerband Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / PowerBand Solutions (TSXV:PBX)(OTCQB:PWWBF)(FRA:1ZVA) (" PowerBand " " PBX " or the " Company "), a comprehensive e-commerce solution transforming the online experience to lease and finance vehicles, is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held virtually on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and management, namely:

  1. The number of Directors was set at five (5).
  2. The elected Directors of the Company are:
    J. Bryan Hunt Jr.
    Joe Poulin
    Darrin Swenson
    Jerome Letter
    Vassilis Stachtos
  3. MNP LLP has been appointed as the Company's auditor.
  4. The 2023 Incentive Stock Option Plan (20% Fixed Plan) was approved by disinterested shareholders, reserving for issuance up to 59,856,425 common shares of the Company.
  5. The 2023 Restricted Share Unit Plan was approved by disinterested shareholders, reserving for issuance a maximum of 15,000,000 common shares of the Company.

About PowerBand Solutions, Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB markets, is a fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. PowerBand's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, and funders. PowerBand's transaction platform, being trademarked under DRIVRZ , is being made available across the United States of America.

For further information, please contact:

Darrin Swenson
Chief Executive Officer and Director
E: Darrin.swenson@powerbandsolutions.com
P: 1-866-768-7653

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: PowerBand Solutions Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

