

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) announced Thursday the availability of ZURZUVAE (zuranolone) CIV, a prescription oral treatment for women with postpartum depression or PPD in the United States.



ZURZUVAE 50 mg (two 25 mg capsules per day) CIV is already there at specialty pharmacies and delivered to patients.



According to the companies, ZURZUVAE is the first and only oral, 14-day treatment course for adults with PPD that can provide rapid improvements in depressive symptoms at Day 15 and as early as Day 3.



Sage and Biogen said they are prioritizing access through active discussions with national, regional and government payors to advocate for broad and equitable access to ZURZUVAE for women with PPD with minimal restrictions. The companies also launched a patient support program, ZURZUVAE For You.



The companies are partnering with several specialty pharmacies and ZURZUVAE will be shipped directly to women with PPD who are prescribed the treatment.



Kristina Deligiannidis, a principal investigator in the ZURZUVAE clinical development program and Professor, The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research in Manhasset, New York, said, 'For women with PPD, delayed improvement in depressive symptoms can significantly worsen outcomes. Having an option like ZURZUVAE that can work at Day 15 and improve symptoms in as early as three days has the potential to make a profound difference in the lives of women with PPD.'



