BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 14

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 13 December 2023 were:

206.04p Capital only

206.50p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 7,532 ordinary shares on 13th December 2023, the Company has 79,663,597 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 20,697,708 shares which are held in Treasury.