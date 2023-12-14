Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: Listing of bond loan issued by Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. on STO Structured Products (618/23)

Correction refers to the attached Issuer template and changes in cells A7, B2 and E2 Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. with effect from 2023-12-12. Last day of trading is set to 2028-11-24. The instrument will be listed on STO Structured Products. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1184458