Trane Technologies: Trane Awarded Generation 4 Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity Contract With the Department of Energy Federal Management Program

Key contract award advances energy-saving performance contracts

DAVIDSON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / Trane® - by Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator, has been awarded the Department of Energy's (DOE's) Generation 4 (Gen4) Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) energy savings performance contract (ESPC). This government-wide vehicle allows Federal agencies to leverage private capital and utility cost savings to reduce energy consumption, decarbonize, and enhance the resilience of Federal facilities. Trane has held a DOE IDIQ contract for 25 years.

Trane is one of 20 DOE IDIQ contractors who can compete for individual ESPC programs to accelerate the deployment of third-party capital in support of efforts to achieve the ambitious goals of Executive Order 14057, Catalyzing Clean Energy Industries and Jobs Through Federal Sustainability.

The Gen4 contract carries a $5B contract ceiling over 10 years. On the previous contracts, Trane has executed several ESPC projects at Federal Facilities, resulting in a:

total energy savings of nearly $350 million;

total fuel savings of 15,062,285 MBTU, or the annual energy use of 394 homes*;

total water savings of 1,472,309 kGals of water, the equivalent of 3,004 Olympic swimming pools; and an

average consumer baseline energy consumption reduction of 32.2%.

"Trane is ready to deepen our longstanding relationships and expand to additional Federal agencies to help them accelerate their transition to clean energy and assure their missions," said Jody Wilkens, Vice President, Federal, Trane. "This most recent IDIQ clears the way for projects through the end of the decade and further supports Trane Technologies' 2030 Sustainability Commitments."

To learn more about the energy efficiency solutions offered by Trane, visit our blog at: https://www.trane.com/commercial/north-america/us/en/about-us/newsroom/blogs/trane-awarded-new-department-of-energy-contract.html.

*Calculated using the EPA's Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator

About Trane

Trane - by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator - creates comfortable, energy efficient indoor environments for commercial and residential applications. For more information, please visit www.trane.com or www.tranetechnologies.com.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Visit tranetechnologies.com.

