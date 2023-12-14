

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer price inflation moderated for the second straight month in November to the lowest level in more than two years amid a slowdown in prices in a broad number of categories, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 3.9 percent year-over-year in November, slower than the 5.1 percent increase in October.



Further, this was the lowest inflation rate since September 2021, when prices had risen 3.7 percent.



EU-harmonised inflation also moderated to 2.5 percent in November from 3.6 percent in the prior month.



Nonetheless, inflation is well above the European Central Bank's target of 2.0 percent.



The overall inflation in November was mainly attributed to a 7.7 percent rise in the division of recreation and culture, though slower than the 9.7 percent surge in the prior month.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages alone grew 6.7 percent, and those for restaurants and hotels increased 7.0 percent. Meanwhile, utility costs slid by 2.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.8 percent in November, in contrast to a 0.3 percent rise in October. The HICP showed a fall of 0.9 percent.



