Versapay Welcomes Yantra as a Versapay Premier Partner

As a Versapay Premier Partner, Yantra will leverage the VersaPartner program's full suite of top-tier market solutions to enhance the value it provides to clients.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / Versapay , the leader in Collaborative Accounts Receivable (AR), announced today that Yantra , a management and technology consulting firm and leader in enterprise and financial systems including NetSuite, Salesforce and other Oracle Fusion services, has been named a Versapay Premier Partner.

"We are thrilled to announce Yantra as the newest addition to our Premier Partner lineup in the VersaPartner Program for VARs," said Nancy Sansom , Chief Commercial Officer at Versapay. "The synergy between Versapay and Yantra is clear - we share a vision for business growth and a dedication to streamlining digital payment adoption. The partnership is a testament to our belief in Yantra's future potential and we eagerly anticipate the evolution of this collaboration while looking forward to furthering our success alongside their exceptional team."

Yantra, Inc. is a management and technology consulting firm specializing in NetSuite, Oracle, Salesforce, data science and advanced analytics, integration platforms, product engineering, and managed services. As a Premier Partner, Yantra will have top-tier support from Versapay to streamline digital payment adoption. Along with that support, Yantra gains access to Versapay's world-class products and resources that include custom marketing programs, and designated support through the sales, implementation, and ongoing customer experience.

"In the NetSuite ecosystem, Versapay is the best solution for AR automation and payment processing," said Matthew Ferguson , Yantra's Director of Sales and Partnerships. "As we collaborate with CFOs and CIOs on cutting-edge initiatives, we actively seek visionary partners capable of delivering immense value to our clients, The clear choice? - Versapay. Aligned with our vision, they deliver with passion and thrive on challenges. They have been an amazing partner and we continually look forward to growing our partnership."

Versapay's VersaPartner program comprises three partnership tiers including Associate, Plus, and Premier. Yantra Consulting has achieved Premier status, reflecting its past performance, its potential for growth, and its strong alignment with Versapay's vision.

About?Versapay

Versapay is a collaborative accounts receivable (AR) company. The Versapay Collaborative AR Network empowers the genius of teams by bridging the gap between suppliers and buyers through a shared, digital experience. Owned by Great Hill Partners, Versapay's employee base spans U.S. and Canada with offices in Toronto, Atlanta and Miami. With 9,000+ clients and 1 million+ buyers engaged, Versapay handles 40+ million new invoices and drives $60+ billion in global payment volume annually. Join the conversation at twitter.com/Versapay and linkedin.com/company/versapay . To learn more about Versapay and its collaborative AR solutions please visit: versapay.com .

About Yantra Consulting

As a management and technology consulting firm and trusted partner to our clients, our purpose at Yantra is to help organizations experience business transformation with simplicity and success (or effectively and efficiently). Since 2009, we've been a leading provider of business consulting, application management, product engineering, data analytics, managed services, machine learning and artificial intelligence (ML&AI), robotic process automation, data harmonization, process orchestration, enterprise and financial systems like NetSuite/Salesforce and other Oracle Fusion services. Yantra is the largest head-counted Premier NetSuite Alliance Partner in the ecosystem. Our clients come to us for our unique solutions that stand out and help them maximize their operational efficiency. Yantra's culture of innov ation, collaboration, and commitment to deliver with passion is the foundation that drives sustainable change and invigorates how business transformation gets done. Find out more at https://www.yantrainc.com/ .

