Edison issues update on BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (BRGE): Long-term outperformance from high-quality fund



14-Dec-2023 / 13:02 GMT/BST

London, UK, 14 December 2023 Edison issues update on BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (BRGE): Long-term outperformance from high-quality fund BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (BRGE) has two co-managers: Stefan Gries (since June 2017) and newly appointed Alexandra Dangoor (since September 2023). They highlight that Europe is very attractively valued and as the managers seek the best businesses that are based in Europe, investors do not need to have a positive view on the European economy to consider BRGE. The trust has outperformed the Europe ex-UK market over the last one, five and 10 years, and its NAV total returns also rank first compared with those of the other three funds with a growth mandate in the AIC Europe sector over these periods. Although BRGE currently has the narrowest discount in the AIC Europe sector, it is wider than its historical averages over the last one, three, five and 10 years. Given the trust's positive performance track record a higher valuation may be warranted.

Click here to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com



