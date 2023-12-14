Newly formed company SkySQL Inc. acquires rights to SkySQL database-as-a-service (DBaaS) product

MariaDB plc (NYSE:MRDB) today announced that it has completed the spinoff of its SkySQL business to SkySQL Inc., a new independent entity founded by the former MariaDB team that built and supported the SkySQL product. Moving forward, the new company, SkySQL Inc., will assume development, sales and support of the SkySQL DBaaS.

"We believe this spinoff will facilitate a smooth transition for our customers who rely on SkySQL," said Kurt Haberkamp, VP, customer success, MariaDB plc. "We are thrilled the SkySQL product will continue on under a new company, while allowing us to focus our efforts on our core MariaDB Enterprise Server product."

About MariaDB

MariaDB is a new generation database company whose products are used by companies big and small, reaching more than a billion users through Linux distributions and have been downloaded over one billion times. Deployed in minutes and maintained with ease, leveraging cloud automation, MariaDB database products are engineered to support any workload, any cloud and any scale all while saving up to 90% of proprietary database costs. Trusted by organizations such as Bandwidth, DigiCert, InfoArmor, Oppenheimer and Samsung, MariaDB's software is the backbone of critical services that people rely on every day. For more information, please visit mariadb.com.

